Afghan president wants U.S. to share details of draft deal with leaders

By REUTERS
September 2, 2019 15:31
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday told the U.S envoy for Afghanistan to share details of a draft deal between the U.S. and Taliban with all Afghan leaders, the president's spokesman said.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the Afghan-born U.S. diplomat who has completed nine rounds of talks with Taliban representatives, met Ghani and is scheduled to hold meetings with all Afghan leaders in Kabul this week to build a consensus before the deal is signed.The U.S.-backed government will need to "study and assess" details of the draft deal, the spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, told reporters.

Khalilzad has met with Ghani twice in the last two days, he said.


