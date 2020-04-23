Airlines look to refuse refunds with government approval – report

Several Israeli airlines are asking the government for special permission to decline requests to refund tickets of cancelled flights or compensate clients whose flights were rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kan 11 reported on Thursday. The report did not include the names of the airlines.



It is possible that the airlines are hoping for an official decision to define the outbreak and all of its implications as “an act of God.” Such a step would mean airlines would not have to offer compensation for their inability to offer the paid for services.