Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF targets terrorists responsible for murder of Elhanan Klein in West Bank overnight

By MAARIV

According to the Palestinian news agency "WAFA," the IDF operated overnight in the West Bank.

According to the report, the IDF raided the village of Deir al-Ghusun in the Tulkarm area, targeting the terrorists who carried out the attack last November near the town of Beit Lid on Highway 557, where Elhanan Klein, a father of three from Enav, was killed on his way back from reserve duty.

The terrorists barricaded themselves inside a house. Five wanted individuals were arrested in the nearby village of Sebastia near Nablus.

 
 
 
Explosion seriously wounds three residents in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 05:59 AM
IDF is operating north of Tulkarm, Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 01:45 AM
Israel informs US about plans to begin evacuating civilians from Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 10:08 PM
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah to meet next week in Washington
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 09:20 PM
US not seen comprehensive plan on Israel's thinking for Rafah operation
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 09:16 PM
Three bodies found in area where Australian, US tourists went missing
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:47 PM
Hamas confirms delegation to visit Cairo on Saturday - Hamas official
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:31 PM
Canada police arrest 'hit squad members' linked to murder of Sikh leader
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:04 PM
MK Efrat Rayten says she will not run for Labor Party leadership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 06:39 PM
CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza conflict
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 06:34 PM
Rains in southern Brazil kill at least 39, more than 70 still missing
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 06:11 PM
Families of fallen soldiers protest new head of Military Intelligence
By MATAN WASSERMAN
05/03/2024 05:56 PM
Nine killed in strike on displacement camp in eastern Congo
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 05:17 PM
Judge says gag order won't prevent Trump from testifying in case
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 05:15 PM
Russia says it is ready for 'serious' Ukraine peace proposals
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 04:46 PM