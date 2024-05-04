IDF targets terrorists responsible for murder of Elhanan Klein in West Bank overnight

According to the Palestinian news agency "WAFA," the IDF operated overnight in the West Bank.

According to the report, the IDF raided the village of Deir al-Ghusun in the Tulkarm area, targeting the terrorists who carried out the attack last November near the town of Beit Lid on Highway 557, where Elhanan Klein, a father of three from Enav, was killed on his way back from reserve duty.

The terrorists barricaded themselves inside a house. Five wanted individuals were arrested in the nearby village of Sebastia near Nablus.