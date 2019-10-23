Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Alex Morgan announces she is pregnant with April due date

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 23:25
United States soccer star Alex Morgan announced Wednesday that she is pregnant and expecting to give birth to a baby girl in April.

The 30-year-old Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco revealed the news on various social media accounts.



"We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon," Morgan said on a Twitter account that displayed pictures of her and Carrasco.



The expected birth is three months before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.



Morgan excelled in the Women's World Cup earlier this year, scoring six goals to help the U.S. win the title.



Overall, Morgan has 107 international goals in 169 matches.



Carrasco is a midfielder for the Los Angeles Galaxy. He and Morgan met when both were college soccer players at Cal. They married in 2014.


