An attempted weapon smuggling from Lebanon prevented by IDF and Police

On the morning of September 14, suspicious behavior of two Lebanese shepherds was detected by a military lookout near the northern border of Israel, near Metula. Police spokesperson said.



IDF soldiers arrived at the scene and found 39 guns of various types in two bags, which the shepherds had placed on the Israeli side of the fence.A border patrol detective arrested a man in his 30s near the border, suspecting he was intending to pick up the weapons.



After the court extended his arrest, he was released after 14 days of questioning. The investigation is ongoing.





