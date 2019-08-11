Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

As many as 40 killed and 260 injured in Yemen's Aden – UN statement

By REUTERS
August 11, 2019 13:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

As many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured in Yemen's southern port city of Aden since August 8, when the latest round of fighting broke out, the office of the United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for the country said in a statement on Sunday, citing preliminary reports.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 11, 2019
Incendiary balloon causes fire in Shaar Hanegev

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings