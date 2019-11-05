Ashkelon man arrested on suspicion of threats to murder Prime Minster Netanyahu and his family

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first turned to Police Commissioner Motti Cohen on Monday requesting to investigate a man named Zvika Sabag for threatening to murder him and his family members.



The suspect, 55, will be remanded in custody tomorrow at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court."Following a post published yesterday on one of the social networks under the name 'Zvika Sabag,' which called on Israeli police to direct traffic to the funeral of the Prime Minister and his wife and son, an investigation was opened in the Lahav 433 cyber unit,” Israel Police noted.













