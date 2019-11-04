Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

At least 15 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar

By REUTERS
November 4, 2019 10:17
At least 15 people were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Indian-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, two Indian officials told Reuters.

Nine people have been admitted to hospital, with two in a critical condition, after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the center of the city, said the officials, who declined to be named.


