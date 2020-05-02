52-year-old man dead, teenage son injured in light plane crash near Yakum

A light aircraft crashed on Saturday near Yakum, in central Israel, causing the death of a 52-year-old man who was found unconscious and trapped within the aircraft.

His 14-year-old son was also injured and trapped in the crash and is in severe condition, according to an MDA spokesperson.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and extracted both passengers, who were found trapped inside the aircraft.



Netanyah Firefighting officer Danny Yosefsberg said of the crash that "It was a very difficult extraction, under very harsh conditions, because the aircraft itself was full of fuel, some of which even spilled onto the trapped father and son. The father and the child were rescued using hydraulic tools and then t were transferred for further MDA treatment." MDA medics called the death of the father onsite shortly after arriving at the scene, while the son, who was found while conscious, was airlifted to the nearest hospital by a military helicopter which arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story.