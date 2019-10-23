Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Attorney General Barr launches effort to prevent more mass shootings

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 17:21
WASHINGTON - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday he was launching an initiative aimed at identifying troubled individuals to prevent them from becoming future mass shooters.

The new effort, announced in a memo to federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials, follows dozens of deadly mass shootings in the United States this year, including a massacre of 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and another just one day later in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine people were killed.Barr said that in December, a training conference at FBI headquarters will present "proven models for engaging extremely challenging individuals" and consider new ideas to face such threats.


