Attorney-General: Coronavirus is no reason for Knesset not to meet

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit submitted his opinion to the Supreme Court on Sunday and stated that recent Health Ministry regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus do not dictate that the Knesset should not meet.



Known as the Order to ensure the Health of the Public, the instructions were used by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein as a reason to shut down the Knesset as it has 120 members when in session. The instructions limit the number of people able to gather in a single space to 10 people.



In his opinion, the A-G said that it is essential that during such an epidemic that the Knesset will meet and offer oversight on what the current administration is doing.