Beitar Jerusalem F.C. owner tests positive for coronavirus

Businessman and owner of Beitar Jerusalem Football Club, Moshe Hogeg, tested positive as a carrier of coronavirus, the club announced on Saturday morning.The club made clear that Hogeg was feeling well and did not suffer from symptoms. Hogeg was initially tested four days ago after he came in close contact with a person who was later confirmed to have coronavirus, but problems with previous tests delayed the results.
Beitar Jerusalem chairman and former-player Eli Ohana, along with club CEO Moni Brosh and financial advisor Haim Navon, who have been in contact with the owner since he was exposed to the virus, have been told to go into isolation.
Ohana has been in isolation with his family for a week for precautionary reasons, while the other two have been in isolation since Friday evening.
Luckily, the news does not mean the club has to deal with additional consequences for the players and staff, as the players, as well as managers Ronnie Levy and Yossi Benayoun, have not been in contact with Hogeg in the past week and therefore do not have to go into isolation.The club announced that it would provide more details after the end of Shabbat.