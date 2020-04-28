Bennett: Enemies of Israel have not reconciled with its existence

Outgoing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday afternoon that "we have not yet reached the moment in which the enemies of Israel are reconciled with the existence of a Jewish state in the land of Israel.""Unfortunately, I cannot promise that this will happen in our generation," he continued. "Even in these days, the Iranian regime... is working to try and harm the State of Israel and its citizens. Only this I can promise: The State of Israel will never place its security in the hands of others."He further explained that "we have moved from curbing Iran's establishment in Syria, to pushing it away from there, and we will not stop. We will not allow more strategic threats to grow beyond our borders without taking action. IDF soldiers and their commanders are confident and determined, and with God's help, we will win."