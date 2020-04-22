The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Police will not stop bereaved families visiting cemeteries on Yom Hazikaron

However, the police will close all access routes to military cemeteries across the country.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
APRIL 22, 2020 13:47
A woman mourns on Mount Herzl on Yom HaZikaron (photo credit: REUTERS)
A woman mourns on Mount Herzl on Yom HaZikaron
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Bereaved families who make their way to military cemeteries for Yom Hazikaron will not be stopped by force, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Wednesday.
With a lockdown preventing intercity travel for both Yom Hazikaron and Yom Haaztmaut, “we expect that people won’t come,” Bennett said, adding nevertheless that “if a bereaved father walks to the cemetery he will be allowed in. If hundreds come, it’s still different from millions coming. No one will use force against bereaved families.”
On Tuesday night Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that pending a cabinet vote,all military cemeteries will be closed to all on Memorial Day as part of Israel’s attempt to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The police will close all access routes to military cemeteries across the country.
Bennett urged the bereaved families to use the days before Yom Hazikaron to come and visit their loved ones while keeping to regulations.
“It was a very hard decision but every year more than 1 million people come to the cemeteries and we know that a lot of family members are elderly and there could be another explosion of coronavirus infections.”
Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the Defense Ministry decided last month that the main ceremonies at the Western Wall plaza (on Memorial Day eve) and Mount Herzl (Memorial Day) to be held without an audience and instead to be broadcast live.
In addition, ceremonies in the 53 military cemeteries across the country will be canceled in their usual form and in their place IDF soldiers will hold a candlelight vigil as well as a salute by a commander and military cantor saying the Kaddish. The placing of wreaths and candles on graves will take place in accordance with the guidelines set by the health ministry.
According to the Defense Minister, the option to postpone Yom Hazikaron to the fall was discussed but it was ultimately decided against because of the continued uncertainty of the virus.
Memorial Day begins Monday evening and lasts until Tuesday evening when the country will celebrate Independence Day.
A nation-wide lockdown will be imposed on Independence Day, in a similar format to the Passover holiday, to prevent crowds from gathering.



