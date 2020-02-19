Benny Gantz: Netanyahu wants to enslave the nation and avoid justice

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said in a statement on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, " is enslaving an entire country to avoid justice."He added that Netanyahu “wants one thing, to form a coalition that will permit him to pass the French Law," referencing the French model of rule in which heads of states cannot be put on trial while he or she is in office. This immunity expires when they are no longer in office.

Gantz also said that anyone who wants to join his coalition will have to sign a pledge not to approve of such laws.