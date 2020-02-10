Bernie Sanders formally requests partial recount of Iowa results

WASHINGTON - US Senator Bernie Sanders formally requested the Iowa Democratic Party recount some of the state's results from last week's caucus, citing 28 precincts where the campaign believes he was shorted delegates.“While a recanvass is just the first step in the process and we don’t expect it to change the current calculations, it is a necessary part of making sure Iowans can trust the final results of the caucus,” Bernie 2020 Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver said.Sanders narrowly lost to rival Pete Buttigieg in the February 3 nominating contest, which took days to settle after a technical meltdown led to delays in determining the winner.