Bernie Sanders formally requests partial recount of Iowa results

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 20:39
WASHINGTON - US Senator Bernie Sanders formally requested the Iowa Democratic Party recount some of the state's results from last week's caucus, citing 28 precincts where the campaign believes he was shorted delegates.
“While a recanvass is just the first step in the process and we don’t expect it to change the current calculations, it is a necessary part of making sure Iowans can trust the final results of the caucus,” Bernie 2020 Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver said.Sanders narrowly lost to rival Pete Buttigieg in the February 3 nominating contest, which took days to settle after a technical meltdown led to delays in determining the winner.
Elizabeth Warren thinks US shouldn't give aid for annexation of West Bank
  • By CELIA JEAN
  • 02/10/2020 09:44 PM
New York sues Trump administration over traveler programs
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 09:43 PM
Coronavirus can be transmitted via feces – Chinese report finds
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 09:36 PM
Vered Noam first woman to win Israel Prize for Talmud Scholarship
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 09:20 PM
Turkey says it hit 115 Syrian targets after attacks on soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 08:55 PM
Two police officers shot at Arkansas Walmart; one suspect dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 08:07 PM
IDF arrests Palestinian terrorist who threw Molotov bottle in Hebron
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 08:00 PM
Plea bargain with supermodel Bar Refaeli over tax fraud signed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 07:42 PM
Hong Kong to evacuate building where two patients with coronavirus live
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 07:39 PM
Turkey to Russia: Attacks on Turkish posts in Syria must stop immediately
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 07:30 PM
Stabbing attack in Manchester, two people injured at Piccadilly Gardens
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 07:23 PM
World Health Organization experts arrive in China for coronavirus probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 06:28 PM
Israel returns the remains of a refugee to Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 04:57 PM
22-year-old youth stabbed to death in Ashdod
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 04:25 PM
If Soleimani wanted to kill Americans it would have been easy - Rouhani
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 04:21 PM
