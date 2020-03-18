Blue and White MK: Knesset members demand the right to vote remotely

Blue and White MK Ram Shefa took to social media on Wednesday to demand that Knesset members be allowed to vote remotely to keep them safe from coronavirus.



“This is the calling of the time,” he wrote. "There is no other solution, and every second you do not prepare for it is a sin. .”



Due to Health Ministry instructions, the 120 members of the Knesset may not assemble as that would increase the risk of members infecting one another with COVID–19.



Likud rejected the demand as “nonsense,” saying that Knesset must vote while in session.