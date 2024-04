Israel has reduced the number of hostages it demands to be released in the first phase of the hostage deal to 33, according to a Monday Kan News report.

According to a New York Times exclusive, Israel initially sought to release 40 hostages, including women, children, the seriously ill, and female soldiers. However, a revision occurred partly due to Israel's belief, as indicated by one official, that some of the 40 captives may have died while in captivity.

This is a developing story.