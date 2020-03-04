Blue and White MK says will 'bring the anti-Netanyahu bloc together'

Blue and White will not join a coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and will work on forming a coalition with former defense minister Avigdor Liberman and the Joint List, MK Ofer Shelach told Army Radio Wednesday morning.





"I would like to remind that [the Right getting] 59 seats means that 61 MKs oppose a government led by Netanyahu," Shelach said. He continued, saying that "Netanyahu's victorious declaration came too soon."





Blue and White will "work on bringing together the 61-seat bloc that opposes Netanyahu," Shelach said. The anti-Netanyahu bloc that won 61 seats this election includes Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu Party and the Arab minority's Joint List. Liberman, however, has ruled out joining a coalition with the Joint List in the past.



