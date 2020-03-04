Blue and White MK says will 'bring the anti-Netanyahu bloc together'

Blue and White will not join a coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and will work on forming a coalition with former defense minister Avigdor Liberman and the Joint List, MK Ofer Shelach told Army Radio Wednesday morning.
"I would like to remind that [the Right getting] 59 seats means that 61 MKs oppose a government led by Netanyahu," Shelach said. He continued, saying that "Netanyahu's victorious declaration came too soon."
Blue and White will "work on bringing together the 61-seat bloc that opposes Netanyahu," Shelach said. The anti-Netanyahu bloc that won 61 seats this election includes Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu Party and the Arab minority's Joint List. Liberman, however, has ruled out joining a coalition with the Joint List in the past.
Regarding the possibility of Blue and White MKs defecting to Netanyahu's cabinet, Shelach said it is "shameful," adding that "Hendel and Yankelevich have worked with Netanyahu, and because they know him they are doing anything they can to prevent a Netanyahu-led government from being formed."