Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Blue and White experiences cyber attack worth tens of thousands of shekels

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 18:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Blue and White reported that the party is experiencing a very powerful cyber attack from abroad on Tuesday evening, as less that 4 hours were left until voting stations close.

Over 500 attempts were made from numerous servers from abroad. The estimated cost to carry out such an attack is tens of thousands of shekels.



Related Content

Breaking news
September 17, 2019
Russia detains over 80 N.Korean sailors in Sea of Japan -agencies

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut