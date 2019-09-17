Blue and White experiences cyber attack worth tens of thousands of shekels

Blue and White reported that the party is experiencing a very powerful cyber attack from abroad on Tuesday evening, as less that 4 hours were left until voting stations close.



Over 500 attempts were made from numerous servers from abroad. The estimated cost to carry out such an attack is tens of thousands of shekels.



Blue and White currently enduring very powerful (and very expensive) cyber attack from abroad, party says. — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) September 17, 2019

