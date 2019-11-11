Britain says it is concerned by escalation of violence in Hong Kong

LONDON - Britain's Foreign Office said on Monday it was concerned about the escalation of violence between protesters and police in Hong Kong and urged both sides to find a way forward.



Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in more than five months of often violent pro-democracy unrest in the former British territory."Today's events are deeply disturbing. We are seriously concerned by the ongoing violence, and the escalation between protestors and police," a spokesman for Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.



"Protestors should avoid violence, and the police must not respond disproportionately. All sides need to find a way forward through dialog."



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });