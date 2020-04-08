British coronavirus death toll rises to 7,097, up 938
By REUTERS
APRIL 8, 2020 19:32
The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 938 to 7,097 people as of 1600 GMT on April 7, the health ministry said on Wednesday.As of 0800 GMT on April 8, a total of 232,708 had been tested, of which 60,733 tested positive.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com