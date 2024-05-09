Emergency government could fall apart at any time - KAN report

Israel's emergency government may soon fall apart due to its inability to reach a hostage negotiation deal, KAN reported on Thursday.

Minister-without-portfolio Gantz's National Unity Party believes that the negotiations have reached an impasse and the chances of achieving a deal are low. During a war cabinet meeting on Wednesday, MK Gadi Eisenkot made it clear that if there was no progress, he would quit the government.

KAN reported last month that the coalition is preparing for a situation in which Gantz leaves the government, which could see the return of Gideon Sa'ar to the government and entry into the war cabinet.

This is a developing story.