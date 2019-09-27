British opposition parties eye no confidence vote in Johnson

British opposition parties the Scottish National Party and the Labour Party are discussing tabling a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson as early as next week, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.

Citing senior figures at the SNP, the newspaper reported that the Scottish lawmakers were prepared to support Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as the next prime minister, after concluding it was the only way to guarantee that a no-deal Brexit was avoided.

