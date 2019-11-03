Cabinet member: It seems we will be forced to launch large Gaza operation

"As it seems now, we will be forced to embark on a large-scale military operation and only then reach an understanding," said cabinet member Yuval Steinitz to Army Radio after an over four-hour long security cabinet meeting on Sunday.



"If there won't be a choice, we will embark also on a ground operation to eliminate Hamas rule," added Steinitz.The IAF struck multiple Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip overnight on Friday after a house in Sderot sustained a direct hit by a rocket launched during a barrage by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).



Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



