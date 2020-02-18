The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Canada sends charter flight to Japan to evacuate citizens from cruise ship

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 03:00
A plane chartered by the Canadian government has left for Japan to evacuate its nationals aboard a virus-hit cruise ship off Yokohama, TV Asahi reported on Tuesday, citing a tweet by Canada's foreign minister.
TV Asahi said the plane would return to Canada on Tuesday evening, and head to a Canadian air base in eastern part of the country. The Canadian embassy in Tokyo was not immediately available for comment.The Diamond Princess cruise ship has been under quarantine since early this month, leaving over 3,000 passengers and crew in confinement, after a passenger was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
China's Hubei province reports 93 new coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 02:39 AM
Gantz: 'Netanyahu greasing up Hamas terrorists with millions of dollars'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/18/2020 01:17 AM
Coronavirus: US State Dept tracks 60 US citizens in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 09:14 PM
ICC trial in The Hague one option for Sudan's Bashir -minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 08:21 PM
Israelis returning from Thailand jailed if they refuse quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/17/2020 08:12 PM
Coronavirus: "Every scenario on the table" says WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 06:46 PM
Plane to return Israelis from 'coronavirus cruise' takes off to Japan
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/17/2020 05:58 PM
Turkey says talks in Moscow over Syria's Idlib to continue Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 05:31 PM
Suicide blast kill 10 in southwestern Pakistan city of Quetta
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 04:44 PM
Iran ready to help Lebanon - Lebanon's president's office citing Larijan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 03:50 PM
Beijing to fast-track new mask factory in coronavirus fight
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 01:41 PM
Explosive balloon found near in a field near the Gaza border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/17/2020 12:51 PM
Report: Stabbing attempt at the Cave of the Patriarchs, no casualties
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/17/2020 11:50 AM
Additional 99 virus infections confirmed on cruise ship in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 11:08 AM
China says WHO delegation to visit Beijing, Guangdong, Sichuan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 11:05 AM
