Greta Thunberg fined for blocking Swedish parliament entrance

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been fined in her native Sweden for disobeying police orders after blocking an entrance to parliament on two occasions in March, the Stockholm District Court said on Wednesday.

Thunberg and four other campaigners stood trial after police forcibly removed them on March 12 and 13 during sit-down protests against the effects of climate change and what they said was political inaction.

Thunberg was fined 6,000 Swedish crowns ($550), news agency TT reported.

A court official confirmed to Reuters that Thunberg had been found guilty but declined to comment on the size of the penalty.