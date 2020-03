Telegrass is a virtual organization which sells cannabis through a series of groups on the encrypted app Telegram, whose stated goal is bringing the legalization of cannabis to Israel. The Central District Court ruled on Sunday afternnoon that Telegrass is allegedly a criminal organization.Telegrass is a virtual organization which sells cannabis through a series of groups on the encrypted app Telegram, whose stated goal is bringing the legalization of cannabis to Israel.

Three judges rejected the claims of the organization's founder, Amos Dov Silver, who argued that the indictment should remove the clauses which pertain to the law that fights criminal organizations.