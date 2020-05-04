Chile tops 20,000 cases while death, hospitalization rates plateau

Chile's health ministry said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had exceeded 20,000.

The world's top copper producer has 20,643 confirmed cases, 980 more than the previous day, and 10 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 270, said Paula Daza, the health ministry subsecretary.

Chile, one of South America's most developed countries, has won praise for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, conducting more than 200,000 tests, shutting down schools and businesses soon after the first case was confirmed at the start of March and operating rolling quarantines.