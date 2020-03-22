China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, all but one imported
By REUTERS
MARCH 22, 2020 03:15
China on Sunday reported 46 new cases of coronavirus, the fourth straight day of an increase, with all but one of those cases imported from overseas, according to the country's National Health Commission.
The new cases recorded on Saturday compared with 41 reported the previous day.
China has now recorded 81,054 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak, and 3,261 deaths, including six on Saturday.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com