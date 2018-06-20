June 20 2018
China says it regrets U.S. quitting U.N. rights council

By REUTERS
June 20, 2018 11:57
BEIJING - China expressed regret on Wednesday over a US decision to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council, with state media saying the image of the United States as a defender of rights was "on the verge of collapse."

Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the United Nations announced the decision to pull out of the council on Tuesday over what she said was chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform.

Rights group have criticized the decision as sending a message that the United States was turning a blind eye to abuses across the world.

"China expresses regret at the US decision to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing.

"China will continue, working with all sides, to make its contribution to the healthy development of human rights around the world via constructive dialog and cooperation," he added.


