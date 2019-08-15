China will quell Hong Kong protests that show signs of terrorism -UK ambassador

LONDON - China will use its power to quell Hong Kong protests if the situation deteriorates further after some protesters have shown signs of terrorism, China's ambassador to London said on Thursday.



"Should the situation in Hong Kong deteriorate further ... the central government will not sit on its hands and watch," ambassador Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

"We have enough solutions and enough power within the limits of basic law to quell any unrest swiftly," Liu said. "Their moves are severe and violent offenses, and already shows signs of terrorism." "The central government of China will never allow a few violent offenders to drag Hong Kong down a dangerous road, down a dangerous abyss," Liu said

