Chinese tourist in France dies of coronavirus, first fatality in Europe

PARIS - An elderly Chinese tourist hospitalized in France has died of the coronavirus (Covid-19), becoming the first fatality in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday.The victim was an 80-year-old woman from China, BBC reported citing French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn. “She arrived in France on 16 January and was placed in quarantine in hospital in Paris on 25 January,” according to BBC, citing Buzyn.France has recorded 11 cases of the coronavirus and, according to BBC, six remain in the hospital.As of Saturday, China reported 66,492 confirmed cases and 1,523 deaths from the coronavirus.