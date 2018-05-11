May 11 2018
Iyar, 26, 5778
Cleric says Iran should not trust EU after U.S. quits nuclear deal

By REUTERS
May 11, 2018 13:18
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - A senior Iranian cleric said on Friday that Europeans could not be trusted, after President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would remain in a 2015 nuclear deal even after the United States quit the pact, Iranian state TV reported.

"America cannot do a damn thing. They have always been after toppling of Iran's regime and this exit is in line with that aim ... these European signatories also cannot be trusted ... Iran's enemies cannot be trusted," Ahmad Khatami said as he led Friday prayers in Tehran.


