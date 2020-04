Coronavirus: Iran's Rouhani slams the US for 'medical terrorism'

"The US sanctions on Iran are economic and medical terrorism ... They are in violation of international conventions," Rouhani said.

The outbreak has further damaged Iran's economy, already battered by US sanctions, reimposed since 2018 when Washington exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers.

US officials have said that the sanctions do not target medicine for Iran and Washington had offered to help Tehran face the outbreak. Iran has dismissed the offer as ridiculous. Tehran has blamed the United States and its "maximum pressure" policy for restricting Iran's ability to respond effectively to the virus.

"I urge international organizations to fulfill their duties ... we are a member of the IMF ... There should be no discrimination in giving loans," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

Iran's central bank chief, Abdolnaser Hemmati, wrote last month to the IMF to request $5 billion from the Fund's Rapid Financing Initiative, an emergency program that aids countries faced with sudden shocks such as natural disasters.

An IMF official has said the Fund is in dialog with Iranian authorities over the request for financial aid, with talks aimed at understanding Iran's needs and what is required for Iran's demand to be processed.

