Coronavirus-hit Italian cruise ship docks in southern France

MARSEILLE - An Italian cruise ship that earlier in its voyage disembarked two passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus has docked in Marseille, southern France, authorities and passengers said on Thursday.

The 1,400 passengers and the crew of the ship - which left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 5 on a cruise destined for Venice, Italy - will remain on board as they wait for the results of coronavirus infection tests on suspected cases.

"The regional health authority will investigate the situation on board. We are waiting for its decision to see whether passengers can disembark," a port authority spokesman said.

France is in its third day of a virtual lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with 264 dead so far.

According to a message from the captain, reposted on a passengers' Facebook group, the cruise operator has made arrangements for some passengers to leave the ship in Marseille and fly home from there. Others will remain on the ship, which on Friday will sail to Savona, northern Italy, where all remaining passengers will disembark.