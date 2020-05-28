The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

In Israel, daily coronavirus rate spikes to 101 new cases

"We had a period of euphoria," outgoing Health Ministry D-G Moshe Bar Siman Tov said. "Now we have received a wake up call."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 29, 2020 21:06
Outgoing Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov at a press conference on May 29 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Outgoing Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov at a press conference on May 29
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A spike in coronavirus infections in Israel is due to the public not following Health Ministry guidelines, outgoing Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said Friday during a special press briefing.
At the time there were 85 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Less than two hours later, that number jumped to 101 - surpassing a limit set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in May that could put the country back under lockdown.
On Friday night, the Knesset Coronavirus Committee announced it would hold an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss next steps in the process and how to keep Israelis safe while allowing the economy to move forward.
"We had a period of euphoria," Bar Siman Tov said. "Now we have received a wake up call."
He said that the majority of new infections emanated from schools - 7% from middle schools and 35% from high schools. Although there have been murmurs about going back to a capsule system or even shutting down schools again, the director-general said, "We have no regrets" about opening them and "we knew there would be some trial and error. If the data shows we need to close them down again, we will do so."
"We're trying to reach a balance between maintaining a low number of infections and opening up the economy," he added.
 
The country currently has 1,927 coronavirus patients, 35 who are in moderate condition and 39 in serious condition, among them 37 who are intubated. The death toll has reached 284.
In its statement, the ministry said it is monitoring the centers of infection and assessing the situation. 
The National Information and Knowledge Center has identified key neighborhoods in which it is recommending that the Health Ministry increase screenings. These include Beit Shemeh, Bnei Brak, Hura, Pardes Hannah and Tel Aviv.
Head of Public Health Sigal Sadetsky said during the Friday briefing that the ministry is also focused on maintaining an increased level of testing at senior living facilities and of students and teachers - even if they are asymptomatic - who came in contact with an infected person at their school.
In terms of the number of tests, in the last day, 4,182 people were screened for SARS-CoV-2 and 1.5% of them came out positive. This is a significant increase in the positive percentage of tests compared to the previous days, when only around .5% came out positive.
During the week of March 15 to 21, the average number of new daily patients was 84. The next week, between March 22 to 28, that number spiked to an average of 390.
Remember, it was at a press conference on May 4 that Netanyahu said that restrictions would be restored of the Health Ministry saw any of the following three scenarios: More than 100 new patients per day; a doubling of the number of patients in 10 days; or 250 patients in serious condition.
At the press briefing, the number of daily patients was 85 and Bar Siman Tov acknowledged that the country was likely to pass this threshold. He said that the government and the ministry would work together to evaluate the changes they made in recent weeks and revise as necessary.
 
Meanwhile, more students and teachers are being diagnosed with the virus, as well as some medical professionals.
On Friday afternoon, two nurses employed by Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera were diagnosed with the virus, causing more than 41 members of the hospital's staff to go into isolation. Shortly thereafter, a doctor from Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba tested positive, putting 31 members of the staff into isolation.
Later, it was announced that members of the Beitar Jerusalem youth group were going into isolation after three players tested positive for coronavirus, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, Maariv. The groups were reportedly separated for training and did not have access to others in the training compound.
Earlier in the day, a boy who learns at kindergarten for foreign students in southern Tel Aviv tested positive, sending 30 children and three staff members into isolation. 
Sadetsky said that the country is seeing a spike in infections among foreign workers and that this is not limited to people from a certain country or living in a certain geographic area in Israel. She said she believes that it is a result of allowing people to gather more than anything else. 
Seventy-eight students and teachers from the Gymnasia Rehavia school in Jerusalem were diagnosed with coronavirus between May 28 and May 29, N12 reported. So far, according to the school, some 678 students and staff members have been tested at Hadassah Ein Kerem. By Sunday, it is expected that all students and staff members will be screened.
However, a senior official with one of the HMOs told N12 that testing without isolation could lead to more infection.
"If there is a student who tests negative, what does he do?," the official said. "Because he tested negative, he could go out to the bars."
But the official warned that the test could be false and that student should be in isolation: "He must quarantine because he has been exposed to a positive patient and the incubation period is up to 14 days."
Three family members in Or Yehuda tested positive. One of the children was a student at an area preschool, which means all his classmates and teachers are now in isolation, too. 
In addition, teachers at three schools in the Bedouin village of Saifa in the Negev were found sick. The Health Ministry said it will test all their colleagues in the coming days.
There have also been students found sick in Bat Yam.
"It is clear to us that the rules in general, and especially in schools, are not being strictly adhered to,” a senior Health Ministry official told Ynet.
The recent spike, Bar Siman Tov, is also proving that hot weather does not stop the novel coronavirus from spreading.
Earlier in the day, the ministry sent a special message to the public asking people to uphold three rules: good hygiene, wearing masks and social distancing.
“The ministry calls on the public not to go into complacency and  strictly adhere to the guidelines,” the statement read. “The mood that the coronavirus is behind us is wrong.”
On Thursday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Education Minister Yoav Galant and Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin announced that colleges and universities, informal education programs and post-high school seminaries and yeshivas could resume in-person classes beginning as early as Sunday. Originally, colleges and universities were only slated to return mid-June and there had been no decision on the other programs.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by