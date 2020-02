Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon sent a letter on Friday to the head of the UN, António Guterres, in which he implored him to prevent the arrival of the CEO of the "Defense for the children of Palestine" organization, Brad Parker, to a UN security council discussion, Ynet reports."In a place where peace and security are promoted, there's no place for people like Parker" Danon wrote. Parker was invited by Belgium to a discussion regarding "Children in armed conflicts"