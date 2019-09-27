Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Detained British tanker leaves port on Friday, Iran maritime officials say

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 10:04
Detained British tanker Stena Impero began moving from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas toward international waters at 9 a.m. Iran time on Friday, the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran said.

The judicial file on the vessel is still open and the process of looking into "violations" committed by the ship continues, the agency said in a statement.


