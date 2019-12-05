Donald Trump: 'If you are going to impeach me, do it now'

The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019
.....trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019