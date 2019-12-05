Donald Trump: 'If you are going to impeach me, do it now'

The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair

trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing!,

The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

.....trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday urged House Democrats to move fast if they are going to impeach him, so that the Republican-led Senate can take up the issue." Trump wrote in two separate tweets.