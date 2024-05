The IDF released the names of four soldiers who died in combat in northern Gaza, the IDF reported on Friday.

The names of the soldiers are Itay Levni, Yosef Dasa, Armias Mekuria, and Daniel Levi. All four were 19 years old and were fighters in Battalion 931 of the Nahal Brigade.

In addition to the four soldiers who died, an officer and another soldier from the same battalion were severely wounded.