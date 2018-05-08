May 08 2018
EU, Iran discussed nuclear deal ahead of Trump announcement

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 16:56
BRUSSELS - Envoys of France, Britain, Germany, the European Union and Iran discussed the nuclear deal in Brussels on Tuesday, a German official said, ahead of an expected announcement by US President Donald Trump to pull out.



"We have been in the closest contact for weeks, especially with E-3 partners (France and Britain), from working level to foreign ministers," the official said.

"In the coming days, it will also be important to remain in discussion with all sides to avoid an uncontrolled escalation."


