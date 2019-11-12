Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

EU calls for Gaza deescalation, condemns indiscriminate rocket fire

November 12, 2019 10:51
The European Union called on Israel and Hamas to scale back the violence that broke out this morning, after Israel assassinated Senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza. Since then Palestinians in Gaza have launched over 50 rockets at Israel and at least 29 people in Israel have been treated for related injuries.

Extremely concerned about evolving security situation, with multiple rockets launched this morning," EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret tweeted. "A rapid deescalation is needed, indiscriminate rocket fire is unacceptable. Need to protect all civilians," he wrote.


