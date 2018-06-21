June 21 2018
East Libyan forces say advance rapidly in bid to retake oil ports

By REUTERS
June 21, 2018 11:40
BENGHAZI, Libya - East Libyan forces said on Thursday they had rapidly retaken control of large areas of the shuttered oil ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, which they retreated from a week ago in the face of an armed attack.

Local witnesses and military sources said forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar had retaken oil storage tanks and Ras Lanuf airstrip, and that Es Sider port was under military control as clashes continued and troops advanced west.


