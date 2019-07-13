Education Minister Peretz endorses gay conversion therapy, says 'I also did it'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Education Minister and Bayit Yehudi leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz has said that he believes that the highly controversial practice of “gay conversion therapy" - trying to change a gay individual’s sexual orientation - is effective.



Peretz said that he himself has participated in providing such “treatment” to gay individuals in the past and that his approach is for the person in question “to get to know himself better and then decide” on this sexual orientation.





Labor leader Amir Peretz responded that the education minister's statement was inhuman and that everyone should have a right to love, marry and build a family with whomever they choose.



"In the upcoming election, the people of Israel will convert the Education Ministry out of the hands of the extreme Right," Peretz said.



Former prime minister Ehud Barak posted a picture of himself with a rainbow flag on Twitter with an attack on Netanyahu.



"Netanyahu's education minister is advancing treatments to turn around LGBT?" Barak wrote. "Is this a government from the middle ages? Hello, this is 2019. Bibi and Peretz, you won't turn around anyone's preferences. But we will overturn your government of darkness and replace it with an enlightened one that promotes equality, values and democracy."



Peretz was appointed by Netanyahu as the country's education minister in June.



Last week, Peretz was slammed for comments he made likening intermarriage to "a second Holocaust."



Speaking during an interview with Channel 12 broadcast Saturday night, Peretz was asked about his attitude toward LGBT individuals and specifically his opinion on conversion therapy.“I think that it is possible to convert [someone’s sexual orientation],” said the education minister when asked about the issue.“I can tell you that I have deep familiarity on the issue of education, and I have also done it [conversion therapy].”Asked how he would address an individual who told him he was gay, Peretz said “I would first of all embrace him, then I'd say 'Let us think, let us learn, let us consider.' The goal is that first of all he gets to know himself better and then he can decide.”Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the comments by Peretz, saying they are "not acceptable to me and do not reflect the position of the government under my leadership.""The remarks of the education minister regarding the gay community are not acceptable to me and do not reflect the position of the Government under my leadership," Netanyahu said. "I spoke this evening with Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who made it clear that the Israeli education system will continue to accept all of Israel's children as they are, without any difference of sexual orientation."The minister was also assailed by left-wing politicians, with Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, who is gay, calling on the prime minister to fire Peretz, Blue and White co-chairman MK Yair Lapid saying the Bayit Yehudi was not fit to be education minister, and numerous other figures voicing similar sentiment.Horowitz said in response that homosexual conversion therapy was a dangerous practice “which causes extremely sever circumstances for youths, including suicide,” saying that the concept was not only irresponsible but endangered people’s lives.“Rafi Peretz, what are you proud about? That you erased the identity of young men and women? That you caused people to feel that their sexual orientation is a sickness? That they have no place to be who they are and to love who they want?” demanded the Meretz leader.“You are not fitting to be responsible for the future of our children… I call on [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to fire Minister Rafi Peretz immediately.”We [have] lost six million Jews in this way [due to assimilation] since the Holocaust,” he said.

