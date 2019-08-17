Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Egypt's Sisi appoints new Suez Canal Authority chairman- statement

By REUTERS
August 17, 2019
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi appointed Lieutenant General Osama Rabie as chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Its previous head, Mohab Mamish, was appointed as an advisor to the president on seaports, the statement said.

The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government’s main sources of foreign currency.


