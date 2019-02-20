Labour infected with antisemitism says 8th MP to quit UK party

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

UK Labour MP Joan Ryan has become the eight member to resign from the party due to antisemitism in its ranks and its policies on Brexit.



Ryan said that Labour has become “infected” with antisemitism and that its leader, Jeremy Corbyn is unfit to lead the country.Seven Labour MPs resigned from the party on Monday in protest to the party’s failure to deal with its antisemitism problem, which they said had changed Labour’s character, and due to their frustration with its bumbling policy on Brexit, the central political issue in the UK today.





Writing to her constituents on Monday, Ryan, who served as the chair of the Labour Friends of Israel lobby, spoke of how she had joined the Labour party “to fight injustice and discrimination” and for equality, but said that she was leaving the party for those exact reasons.



“Over the past three years, the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn has become infected with the scourge of anti-Semitism,” she wrote.



Ryan said that history has taught the “tragic and horrific results of failing to counter “the oldest hatred,” and that she had been “appalled and angered to see the Labour leadership’s dereliction of duty in the face of this evil.”



The MP continued “I cannot remain a member of the Labour Party while this requires me to tell my constituents that I believe Jeremy Corbyn, a man who has presided over the culture of antisemitism and hatred for Israel which now afflicts my former party, is fit to be Prime Minister of this country. He is not.”



Shortly after her announcement, Young Labour, the youth wing of the Labour Party, retweeted a tweet by Electronic Intifada journalist Asa Winstanley saying “Joan Ryan gone - Palestine Lives,” seemingly a reference to Ryan’s support for Israel.

The retweet was subsequently deleted and the chair of Young Labour Miriam Mirwitch said she had not sent the post and that numerous members of the Young Labour committee had access to its Twitter account and could have been responsible.She also said that Winstanley had previously accused her of “belonging to a front group for the Israeli embassy” because she is Jewish, adding “I utterly oppose the Israeli government.”Following the announcement of the original seven MPs to quit Labour, Young Israel tweeted “Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer, we’ll keep the red flag flying here,” a quote from The Red Flag socialist anthem.Criticism of the now eight MPs who have left the Labour Party has come thick and fast from Corbyn allies within Labour, as well as from George Galloway a former MP and who was expelled from Labour for bringing the party into disrepute in 2003 and is a notorious anti-Zionist who tried to boycott Israeli goods from his constituency in Bradford in 2014.Galloway told Russian-funded media outlet RT that he had formally applied to rejoin the Labour party.He described the original seven MPs who quit Labour as “the seven dwarves,” and described other MPs who may resign from the party as “a whole raft of rats who are about to jump ship in the hope it will sink that ship,” and opining that Labour would be “the more resplendent for being rid of them.”

