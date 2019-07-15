Electric scooters allowed on train

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Good news for those with scooters.
According to a tweet from Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, people can now bring their electric scooters on the high speed train to and from Jerusalem.
However, you are still not allowed to ride with an electric or regular bike. The high speed train goes from Ben Gurion Airport to Jerusalem.
Smotrich tweeted, "The Ministry of Transport is stepping in huge steps to the future of more green, cheaper and more efficient public transport."
