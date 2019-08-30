Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan says eyeing Russian jets; plans to meet Trump in New York

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 15:33
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey will ensure it is able to buy and produce fighter jets and that Russian Su-35s and Su-57s are a possible alternative to U.S. planes.

He also said that he plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump next month at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in mid-September.

"If the United States maintains its current stance on the F-35s, we will take care of this," he told reporters in Ankara.

"Beyond putting the Su-35 or 57 issue on the table, the issues that we are discussing are what measures we can take for our defense industry or for our defense, and these are surely aspects being discussed as part of our precaution packages," he said.


