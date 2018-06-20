Eshkol Regional Council reports three Hamas rockets fell in their zone

Three Hamas rockets hit Israeli communities under the Eshkol Regional Council on Tuesday night, 13 rockets in total hit the lands included under the Regional Council - the council spokesperson unit reported on Wednesday morning.



In one community some cars and buildings were damaged, yet the schools will open as normal today.



30 Hamas rockets were fired on Israel during the night and the IDF retaliated by striking 25 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.



This is an ongoing story.



